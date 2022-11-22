Musk sets new rules for Twitter employees, asks them to send work updates every Friday

Elon Musk is adamant at making Twitter a more profitable business and in the process to do so he has been setting up new rules almost every day now. Not very long ago did he announce a minimum 40 hours a week working policy for employees sparking an unrest within employees and ultimately leading to the stepping down of many from their work roles and now another new rule has come in place mandating all Twitter employees to send their work update emails to Musk every Friday.

According to a report by The Verge, an internal memo was circulated within employees on Monday notifying them to send an email update on their work ever Friday. As per the memo, the mail should have ““Weekly Update, name, dept, and date” as the subject line. The mail should have information about the project that they are working on along with the samples of their work and what they have been trying to accomplish. The memo ends with these words- “Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world.”

Musk who will be completing his one month at Twitter in few days from now has been making multiple changes to the company in the past three weeks. The billionaire, in his first email to Twitter employees, warned them of dire economic conditions ahead due to economic slowdown in the US. In the same email, he informed employees banning of work from home policy unless there is a special case which has to be first personally approved by him. However, he later said that “working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence.” He also introduced 40 hours a week work policy.

Musk reportedly also removed the ‘days of rest’ for Twitter employees. It was implemented in 2020 by Jack Dorsey to prevent burnout in workers during first wave of pandemic.

