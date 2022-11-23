Musk says Twitter usage at all-time high with record 1.6 million daily active users last week

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has tweeted saying that the micro-blogging platform added 1.6 million daily active users in the last week.



“Twitter recently added 1.6M, daily users, this past week, another all-time high”, Musk claims in his tweet.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

In his tweet, he even shared a graph, a Twitter monetisable daily active users (MDAU) average by week which shares daily active users and also compared the data from before the takeover and what the present count is.



Looking at the graph, the graph went up by 259.4 million daily active users.



Commenting on Musk’s tweet, popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast commented saying “I wonder what YouTube’s daily active users’ count is.”



To which, Elon Musk replied, “Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators.”

Elsewhere, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO is reportedly planning to bring end-to-end encrypted Twitter DMs just like WhatsApp. This new update will be part of Twitter 2.0. He is also planning to add voice and video calls and apparently turn the social media platform into a chat service.



Other than this, Elon Musk on Tuesday also tweeted saying that he will now be launching the Twitter blue subscription as he is still not confident with the whole bots and impersonators situation.



All this news development comes even though there have been multiple layoffs going on in the company which only points towards one thing- the company currently seems to be in a mess. The company recently laid off several Twitter employees in the past few weeks. Now, Elon Musk has reportedly decided to put a hold on it and instead is looking to hire people.

