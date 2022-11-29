Musk says slight degradation of service led Twitter to stop taking blocking requests from users; now fixed

Some Twitter users recently reported that they were unable to block accounts on the Musk-owned application. Musk responded to this issue tweeting “slight degradation of service” was due to an ‘old third-party tool’ which the accounts to be blocked were using and should be fixed. Although it has now been worked on and rectified, it still adds to the long list of changes ever since Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk took ownership of the blue bird application.

Some users feel that now that Twitter is offering more freedom of speech, there is decline in freedom of reach seeing hate speech a major factor in account restrictions, while others joked around the fact that they blocked a lot of accounts and hoped it was not the reason behind this issue. Similar recent issue highlighted, according to reports, was that the mobile version was working fine but the desktop version was facing login issues.

Musk has been tweeting about every new update, plans which are under ideation. He has shown that the users and audience are primary to him, when one of his tweets said “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”. The English translation of this Latin phrase means “The voice of the people is the voice of God”. Another indicator has been asking audience review via Twitter poll before working on an idea.

Twitter tried to bring in a new verification system after Musk took over when the $8 fee for Blue Tick Badge was suggested. But this idea had to be halted because many users tried to misuse this feature. But again, it is under speculation that it will be introduced next month with different colours indicating different accounts.

He said “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary.

ALSO READ | Apple has threatened to withhold Twitter from App Store, Elon Musk says