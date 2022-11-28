Musk predicts Twitter 2.0 will have have 1 billion users by 2024; Stephen King calls him terrible fit for company

The new CEO and owner of the microblogging application Twitter, Elon Musk recently tweeted that “I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.” The company claims and said to advertisers that the user number is at its all time high even after a lot many people left the platform after the numerous changes Twitter saw over the past few weeks.

Reportedly Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs. 237.8 million mDAUs and 16.6 percent annual growth was reported by Twitter for its second quarter.

Stephen King, an American author, tweeted “I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost single handedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along,”

To this Musk replied by saying, “Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji).” He added “Stephen King is one of the most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it.”

Many similar comments are being seen on Twitter after Musk took over the organization. But despite this the company is sure about an increase in user base.

Previous tweets from Musks’ end have mostly been in lines of the under-development plans of the company and what new the company has brought. This is the first time that a tweet unrelated to any Twitter update and feature is on his account.

It will be interesting to see if the company actually reaches where Musk is sure to reach in the stipulated time frame. It will also be seen if the other changes and updates of Twitter lead to more growth than estimated or make a decline in the number of account holders.

