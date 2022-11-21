Musk mulls more layoffs at Twitter, sales and partnership teams under scanner this time

Elon Musk is planning to fire more Twitter employees today, Monday. After firing nearly 50 per cent of its workforce and further cutting down the size of its contractual employees, Elon Musk is now reportedly mulling more layoffs at Twitter. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Musk is this time targeting the sales and partnership team of the business.

Musk on Thursday dropped an ultimatum to employees asking either to sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave with severance pay. Many engineers, more than what the company expected, opted to leave with severance pay. According to the report, the list of resignations had more names from the technical team than the sales and partnership team.

Musk on Friday asked managers of some more teams to fire team members. Managers Robin Wheeler and Maggie Suniewick who ran sales and partnership teams respectively refused to do so and as a result, both lost their jobs.

While Wheeler did not respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg, she wrote this on Twitter- “To the team and my clients….you were always my first and only priority.” As per the report, Wheeler was mulling leaving Twitter earlier this month but was convinced to stay back. She assumed the role of vice president of US client solutions at Twitter earlier this year. She’s worked with Twitter for nearly 10 years.

Maggie McLean Suniewick was appointed as Twitter’s new VP of partnerships this year. She was previously with NBCUniversal as president of its distribution and business development team.

In what looks like a cultural reset, Twitter is undergoing several changes since it got its new CEO Elon Musk. In his first email to his employees, Musk announced to end of the company’s forever work-from-home policy and to brace themselves for “difficult times ahead.”

