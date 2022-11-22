Musk mulling encrypted DMs, video and voice calls for Twitter 2.0: Report

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, is reportedly planning to bring end-to-end encryption to Twitter DMs. The update is part of Twitter 2.0, that he is apparently building, Musk reportedly told employees during a recent meeting. This new Twitter will also reportedly feature voice and video calls, seemingly turning the microblogging platform into a full-fledged chat service.

It was noticed that earlier there were cases of mismanagement when it came to private chats, while some got easily leaked, some were accessible to third parties. Musk has been regularly posting on his own Twitter account regarding every new idea and all the changes that he wishes to make in the company.

There have been many changes before in Twitter DMs, but what Musk aims to bring to the table sems to be inspired from other apps like Signal which has a system of end-to-end encryption along with a grid of asking for phone numbers and other authentication techniques. Signal’s creator Moxie Marlinspike may apparently help out in bringing this new Twitter update to life.

Musk wishes to bring video calls and voice chat features as well along with the encryption in Twitter DMs. According to a report by The Verge, in an office meeting at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, Musk discussed with his team of employees, through a slide presentation titled ‘Twitter 2.0’ this new inclusion idea, its application and what it aims to provide to the users. He also spoke about the prior loopholes along with ways to rectify them, encrypted DMs being one of them.

It will be interesting to see what reactions this new update gets from netizens, how it turns out to be, if it becomes a major ground-breaker for Twitter amongst all the updates it has been getting and what else the new owner comes up with.

