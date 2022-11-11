Musk ends Twitter’s forever work from home policy, says special cases will require his approval

Elon Musk, in his first email to Twitter employees, has announced to end Twitter’s forever work from home policy. The billionaire said that with new policy in place, workers are expected to be in office for at least 40 hours in a week.

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk in the email wrote that there was “no way to sugar coat the message” that the economic slowdown ahead is dire for Twitter which is heavily dependent on advertising. He also warned the employs that the company may not survive the economic slump without “significant subscription revenue” hence, so much focus on the paid blue subscription lately.

For specific cases, Musk has asked managers to send their exception lists which will be reviewed and approved by him first.

Twitter announced the forever work from home policy in 2020 making it one of the first and few companies to do so. The news was announced by the then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who said that if the employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, Twitter will enable it for them.

The policy was later continued by next CEO Parag Agarwal who allowed people to work from anyplace where they felt most creative and productive. He also warned that distributed working will be very challenging.

Musk’s disapproval of work from home policy is now secret. During Covid when every office campuses were left abandoned and people were asked to work from home, Musk went on record to say that “all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!”

In June, he told Tesla employees that work from home was no longer allowed in the company and that employees are expected to spend minimum 40 hours a week in campus. “If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he said in an email to Tesla workers.