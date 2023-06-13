Musk confidante new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino bats for ‘transformation’ in first letter to employees

From Twitter’s new CEO’s first tweet to her first email, Linda Yaccarino is creating a buzz around the internet. Reportedly, the new CEO sent her first email to the employees on Monday. The email was titled “Building Twitter 2.0 Together.” Her mail was a reiteration of Elon Musk’s vision to turn Twitter into a “Global Town Square.” Her memo started on the lines of asserting that the company boss knew industries ranging from space exploration to electric vehicles and claimed that Elon Musk knew that they needed transformation, and “so he did.”

“More recently, it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us,” her email further read. Musk has asserted that he will continue to look over the product and engineering teams of Twitter while Yaccarino, the former advertising executive who led global adsales for NBCUniversal, will oversee everything else.

In mid-May, Elon Musk tweeted that he had found the new CEO of Twitter, and days later, Linda Yacccarino resigned from NBCUniversal. Meanwhile, Musk tweeted to confirm the reports of Yacarrino being the new CEO of Twitter. While according to Elon’s tweet, Yaccarino was supposed to start in six weeks, the former ad chairman of NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships group started in about three weeks. The ad executive worked at her former company for 12 years, and her resignation may seem abrupt since it came days before the upfront presentation of her former company, which is a key event for advertisers.

According to a report by the Verge, Yaccarino’s main agenda on Twitter would be to drive up the ad business, which has taken a toll since Elon Musk took over Twitter. According to her mail to the employees, it seemed as if it would be a small task for her, and she is completely up for the challenge. Her email further built on the vision to enter Twitter 2.0. The new CEO asserted that Twitter’s mission is to become the most accurate real-time source of information and to become a “global town square for communication.” Her mail read, “We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s our reality.”

As per the reports, her message was further built along the lines of motivating the employees to believe in this laid-out vision. She advised that when one wraps their arms around such a powerful vision, anything is possible. “You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief,” Yacarrino wrote. She further expanded on how the employees are built to come together to forge new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that has the power to change the world.

Linda Yaccarino reiterated that it is the responsibility of all the employees of Twitter to ensure the success of Twitter 2.0. Her email read, “We need to think big. We need to transform. We need to do it all together.” The new CEO asserted to all her employees that she is there with them and that together they can build on this vision of Twitter 2.0.