Musk announces re-evaluation of Twitter accounts with authentication badge, coloured ticks to roll out soon: Report

The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced that the micro-blogging platform having the blue tick badge will now be re-evaluated and if any spam or fake account is found with the blue tick then the badge will be immediately taken off from them.

Musk Tweeted “All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org.”

He also announced that the authentication badge will be re-launched and available on 2 December which was earlier scheduled on 29 November. Musk in one of his tweet replies also revealed that different colours will be assigned to different accounts on the basis of the broad category that they fall under. For instance, golden badge will be given to accounts of various companies, grey to government accounts and blue to individuals.

Accounts applying will be properly checked and verified before receiving the badge. Earlier it was decided that the blue tick will come at a subscription fee of $8. But the idea was scrapped to bring more developments to the verification badge and to halt people impersonating popular public figures and posting false data.

The process of verification and exact procedure of buying the verification is not confirmed yet. More clarity and explanation are still on the way. Whether the procedure will take place manually or through some technology remains unknown. Also, how exactly will accounts be re-checked is another big question that remains unanswered. These changes will reflect across all types of devices upon launch. Musk has been communicating about every possible idea and change through tweets from his personal Twitter account.

