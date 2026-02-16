If you are a vehicle owner, you should read this. In an era where smartphones have become indispensable, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has offered millions of vehicle owners and drivers through the mParivahan app (also known as NextGen mParivahan). Launched as part of the Digital India initiative, this official government mobile app serves as a one-stop platform for all your transport-related needs, eliminating the need for physical documents, long RTO queues, and repeated office visits.

Available for free on both Google Play Store (Android) and Apple App Store (iOS), the app has crossed 50 million downloads and remains a government-verified tool for real-time vehicle and licence management. Its legally valid digital RC (Registration Certificate) and DL (Driving Licence) features, complete with encrypted QR codes, are accepted by traffic police nationwide, as per amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act and IT Act.

mParivahan app: All features useful for motorists

The mParivahan app packs a comprehensive set of tools tailored for Indian motorists:

Verifiable Digital RC and Driving Licence: You can generate and store virtual, encrypted copies of your Registration Certificate and Driving Licence. These are legally recognised alternatives to physical documents, allowing you to present them during checks to the traffic police personnel via QR code scanning.

Vehicle details lookup: You can enter any Indian registration number to instantly access the owner’s name, registration date, vehicle class, fitness validity, insurance status, PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate expiry, and more. This makes it ideal for verifying second-hand vehicles before purchase.

e-Challan status and payment: You can also check pending traffic fines, view violation details, and pay challans online directly from the app, avoiding penalties and hassle.

Insurance and PUC verification: Real-time checks for third-party insurance validity and pollution certificate status can be done easily for easy compliance verification.

Additional utilities: Owners and drivers can locate the nearest RTO/traffic offices, receive transport notifications, report road offences or accidents, book online tests/appointments, and access mock tests for a learner’s licence.

The interface supports multiple languages (including English, Hindi, and regional options), making it accessible across the country.

Why you should download the mParivahan app

Paperless and hassle-free compliance: You no longer need to carry bulky physical documents that can be lost, damaged, or forgotten. Digital versions reduce the risk of fines for non-production during checks.

Time and cost savings: Services that once required RTO visits are now available 24/7 from your phone, cutting travel time, fuel costs, and administrative delays.

Enhanced safety and transparency: Real-time status updates help motorists stay compliant with insurance, fitness, and PUC requirements, reducing accident risks and legal troubles. The app also promotes transparency by enabling quick ownership verification.

Where to download the mParivahan app

You can download the NextGen mParivahan app from official app stores on Android and iOS. The app requires you to register with the authorised mobile phone number that is linked to your vehicle documents.