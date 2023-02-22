Motorola’s Razr phone for 2023 may give Oppo Find N2 Flip’s cover screen a run for its money

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip has caught everyone’s attention with its large 3.26-inch cover screen that makes even Samsung’s more widely accessible Galaxy Z Flip 4’s implementation seem puny. Motorola’s Razr is perhaps more comparable with the current generation model getting you a fairly large 2.7-inch outer display. According to a new leak, the next version could have an even bigger cover screen, potentially giving the Find N2 Flip a run for its money.

Serial tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared what appear to be promotional renders of the yet-to-be-announced Motorola Razr 2023. The real draw, here, is the cover screen that’s so big, it actually encapsulates the phone’s dual camera array, too, though its exact dimensions remains a mystery at the time of writing. Yet another set of renders shared by the tipster highlight how the extended screen could be put to use through software giving you more real estate to interact with content seemingly making the outer screen more useful than the model that’s available today.

Oppo has gone for a more vertical implementation in the Find N2 Flip but Motorola seems to be going for a more conventional horizontal route, though it would be interesting to see how all this pans out in the real world especially in terms of software behaviour which can be tricky to pull off right. But we’ll see.

If one was to make a comparison, it seems flip phones seem to be getting to big screens faster than more conventional candybar phones where bezels come in all shapes and sizes today, though only a few have been able to crack the code of symmetry. Having a larger cover screen on a flip phone makes a lot of sense from a pure use standpoint, pushing these things from mere novelty to devices that you could see yourself using as a daily driver someday. On the flip side, there are those who like to use flip phones sort of like a digital detox and for them, more screen real estate on the outside could prove to be divisive.