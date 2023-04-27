Motorola’s next Razr flip phone to come with highly customisable 3.5-inch cover screen: Report

Motorola’s next Razr flip phone has leaked and there’s one element that really stands out— the extended cover screen. Before we dig into the details, you must know that Motorola is expected to launch two flip phones in 2023: a high-end Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and watered-down Motorola Razr 40 Lite/Razr 40. Only the Ultra model is tipped to come with a large cover screen. The Razr 40 will seemingly have to make do with a much smaller one.

Serial tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has managed to get his hands on what appear to be promotional tenders of the alleged Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, showing off the cover screen of the upcoming flip phone. The one big thing to note is the sheer size, as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to come with a large 3.5-inch outer display. Those keeping track will know that tops the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s 3.26-inch setup.

Another thing to note is that Motorola seems to be prepping a bunch of new customisation options for the Razr 40 Ultra’s cover screen that would allow users to change its look right from background colours scheme to icons and more. Renders shared by Blass also suggest the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will apparently come in multiple colours of its own— black and red. The utility of a bigger cover screen can’t be overstated and it looks like are brands are finally warming up to it. There is a flip side to that, too, in that these flip phones are often seen as digital detox devices and having big screen on the outside could change that drastically.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen is probably the smallest in the business but even that is set to get a refresh with the soon-to-launch Galaxy Z Flip 5 which is long-rumoured to have a bigger cover screen than before. But we’ll see.