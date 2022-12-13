Motorola’s Moto e13 with Unisoc T606, Android 13 spotted on Geekbench



After Moto G13 which was recently spotted on NBTC, another Moto phone — Moto e13– has been spotted on Geekbench revealing the key specs of the smartphone. Going by the Geekbench data, Moto e13 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. The phone runs Android 13. Moto e13 scored 318 in the single-core test and 995 in the multi-core test.

While the Moto e13 is still shrouded in mystery, Motorola is gearing up for the launch of another Moto phone this month. The company is set to launch Moto X40– it’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 second gen chipset – on December 15. The company confirmed the date via Weibo post.

Moto X40 will come with Snapdragon 8 second gen chipset, 4600mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support, and Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out of the box. The company, through official posters, has also confirmed IP68 rating for dust and water resistance for the smartphone.

The phone, as seen in company’s poster images, features rounded edge display. The rear body has triple cameras located in the top left corner of the phone while the front has a punch hole cut in the center of the display.

The rear camera set up includes three cameras- a 50MP main camera, a a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera. The punch hole cut in the centre will most likely house a selfie camera.

From the past leaks, we know that X40 could measure 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.5 and weigh around 196 grams. The smartphone is speculated to sport a 10-bit 6.67-inch curved Full HD+ resolution OLED display with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate support.

A Pro model of X40 is also expected to debut alongside on December 15.

