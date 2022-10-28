Motorola to launch Moto X40, specifications tipped: Check details

Motorola is all set to roll out a new smartphone to its X series called the Moto X40. Moto X40, when launched, will serve as a successor to the Moto Edge X30 debuted in Chinese markets last year. Moto X40 was teased by a Lenovo executive who didn’t unveil much details about the upcoming smartphone.

Moto X40 is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone was earlier seen on China Compulsory Certification, or as it is called 3C database quoting model number, XT2301-5.

Lenovo’s general manager Chen Jin teased the upcoming smartphone from Motorola, Moto X40, via a post on a Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. Although he didn’t provide any details about the smartphone, it is speculated that Moto Edge X30’s successor could be on the cards.

As per a report from ITHome, the upcoming Moto phone could sport an FHD+ display with 50MP primary camera as well as it could pack the unannounced Snapdragon processor, at the time of writing, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. As stated above, it appeared on the 3C database: the alleged listing suggested the phone could feature 68W fast charging as well.

Its predecessor (after the phone launches), Moto Edge X30 made its debut in China nearly a year ago at a price tag of ¥3,199 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of camera, the phone features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises a 50MP Omnivision’s OV50A40 primary sensor and a 60MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.