scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Motorola to launch Moto X40, specifications tipped: Check details

Moto is expected to launch a successor to its Moto Edge 30 in China.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Motorola to launch Moto X40, specifications tipped: Check details
Moto's Edge X30

Motorola is all set to roll out a new smartphone to its X series called the Moto X40. Moto X40, when launched, will serve as a successor to the Moto Edge X30 debuted in Chinese markets last year. Moto X40 was teased by a Lenovo executive who didn’t unveil much details about the upcoming smartphone.

Moto X40 is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone was earlier seen on China Compulsory Certification, or as it is called 3C database quoting model number, XT2301-5.

Lenovo’s general manager Chen Jin teased the upcoming smartphone from Motorola, Moto X40, via a post on a Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. Although he didn’t provide any details about the smartphone, it is speculated that Moto Edge X30’s successor could be on the cards.

Also Read

As per a report from ITHome, the upcoming Moto phone could sport an FHD+ display with 50MP primary camera as well as it could pack the unannounced Snapdragon processor, at the time of writing, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. As stated above, it appeared on the 3C database: the alleged listing suggested the phone could feature 68W fast charging as well.

Its predecessor (after the phone launches), Moto Edge X30 made its debut in China nearly a year ago at a price tag of ¥3,199 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of camera, the phone features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises a 50MP Omnivision’s OV50A40 primary sensor and a 60MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.