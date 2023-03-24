Motorola to launch budget Moto G13 4G phone in India on March 29; everything we know

Motorola G13 4G will be launched in India on March 29, as per a dedicated product listing page on e-commerce website Flipkart. The Moto G13 was launched globally in January alongside the Moto G23 and Moto E13. The entry-level phone from Motorola has a 90Hz display, Helio G85, and a 50MP main camera on the back. You also get other niceties including IP52 built and stereo speakers.

More specifically, the Moto G13 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You get a hole punch cutout at the centre. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. Motorola says the panel can top 400nits and is protected by Panda glass. The body is made of PMMA weighing in at about 183.5g and measuring 8.19mm.

Under the hood, the Moto G13 has a Helio G13 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable. Running the show is a near stock build of Android 13 with Motorola’s custom overlay on top. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W USB Type-C charging. The phone has a headphone jack and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and dual band Wi-Fi.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for portraits.

Moto G13 will be the second Moto G phone to launch in March. Recently, Motorola has launched the Moto G73 5G in India at a price of Rs 18,999 (8GB/128GB). The G73 packs a 120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. You also get a 50MP main camera and 30W fast charging in the Moto G73 5G.