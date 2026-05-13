Motorola has launched its first book-style foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr Fold, in India. The premium foldable device comes with flagship specifications, including a large 6.8-inch cover display, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to compete with foldable devices like Samsung’s Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Motorola Razr Fold was first unveiled globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 and has now made its India debut. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart, Motorola India’s website, and select retail stores.

Motorola Razr Fold display and design

The Motorola Razr Fold features an 8.1-inch LTPO pOLED inner display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the phone gets a 6.6-inch cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits. The company has also added Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection for improved durability.

The foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It runs on Android 16-based My UX and Motorola has promised seven years of Android and security updates.

Motorola Razr Fold camera and battery

For photography, the Razr Fold comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring three 50-megapixel sensors, including a main camera, ultra-wide lens, and periscope telephoto camera. The smartphone also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 20-megapixel camera inside.

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its 6,000mAh battery, which is larger than many foldable smartphones currently available in the market. The phone supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr Fold Price and availability

The price of the Motorola Razr Fold in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 1,59,999. The brand has also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection of the foldable, priced at Rs. 1,69,999.

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Motorola Razr Fold will be available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options.