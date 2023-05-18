Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip phone set to launch on June 1, company confirms

Motorola has officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated clam-shell style foldable smartphone called Razr 40 Ultra. In a recent tweet from the company’s official handle, it announced that the unveiling of the new device will take place on June 1. The smartphone will initially come to just select markets such as China and the United States.

According to a past leaks and rumours, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is expected to available in atleast three colour options, including a striking red or burgundy variant. However, the highlight of the phone will be its large display. The phone is expected to boast a sizeable 3.5 inches cover screen. This would make it one of the largest cover screens among the current lineup of flip phones on the market. To put this in perspective, the current leader in this category is the Oppo Find N2C Flip, which features a 3.26-inch cover display.

Rumours have it that Moto Razr 40 Ultra will be the higher-end version of the two foldable devices that Motorola is planning to launch this year. Alongside its premium design and larger cover screen, the device is said to feature high-end specifications, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

The second device will be for those looking for a more budget-friendly option, likely to be called as Moto Razr 40 Lite. This variant is expected to offer a similar user experience at a more affordable price point.

In addition to its impressive size, the cover screen of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to come with a range of customization options. Users may be able to personalise the look of their device, including background colours, schemes, and icons, among other elements.