Motorola Razr 40 Ultra fails “miserably” in this test; full details inside

Motorola phones have a good reputation for being durable and reliable. But it seems the new foldable Moto Razr 40 Ultra may not impress its users in these areas. A durability test by Zack Nelson from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has found that the new Moto Razr 40 Ultra may not be as sturdy as other foldable

In the test, Nelson applied increasing amounts of pressure to the Razr 40 Ultra’s cover screen, which is made of Gorilla Glass Victus. Upon applying pressure, the cover screen began to crack, and on applying further pressure, it shattered.

This is the first time that a foldable smartphone’s cover screen has shattered in a bend test. In previous tests, the cover screens of other foldable smartphones have only cracked, but they have not shattered.

One possible reason why the Razr 40 Ultra’s cover screen shattered is because it does not have anything behind the display to keep the glass safe if unusual amount of pressure is applied. So basically, the glass is directly exposed to the pressure, and there is nothing to prevent it from cracking or shattering. Motorola has not yet commented on the durability test results.

Motorola launched the Moto Razr 40 series in India during May this year. The series includes two models- the entry-level Motorola Razr 40 and high-end Razr 40 Ultra. Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs 89,999 with 8GB RAM and 245GB of storage by default. The smartphone sells for will Rs 59,999.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.69-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400nits of peak brightness with support for HDR10+ playback. The cover screen is 3.6-inch. The flip phone has a back made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and frame made of 7000-series aluminum. Motorola is using a gapless design with teardrop hinge here. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP main sensor and another 13MP ultrawide which also doubles as a macro. There’s a 32MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging.

