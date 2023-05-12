Motorola Razr 40 Ultra design leaked in full glory and it looks stunning: Details inside

Motorola’s next high-end Razr flip phone, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, has leaked again, only this time in all its glory leaving little to the imagination. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is tipped to come in three colours including red/burgundy. The stand-out feature— as per leaks— will be the cover display which is said to be a whopping 3.5-inch.

The latest Moto Razr 40 Ultra leak is coming from none other than Evan Blass (@evleaks) who’s had an excellent track-record of near spotless leaks and there’s a high chance that renders shared –now— could be very close to the real deal.

Motorola is reportedly prepping two different flip phones for 2023. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is said to be the higher-end version with a more premium design, the large 3.5-inch cover screen included, and more top-end specs including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. A more watered-down version called the Moto Razr 40/40 Lite is also allegedly in the works that should offer a more or less similar experience at a more affordable price tag.

As we mentioned before, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra’s cover screen will reportedly stand at 3.5-inch which is to say it could be the biggest among the current crop of flip phones. The Oppo Find N2C Flip currently rules the roost with its 3.26-inch cover display. Speculation is also rife that Motorola is working on a bunch of new customisation options for the Razr 40 Ultra’s cover screen that would allow users to change its look from background colours scheme to icons and more. The utility of a bigger cover screen can’t be overstated and it looks like brands are finally warming up to it.

Motorola is yet to announce a launch date for the Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40, even confirm their existence for that matter. But with the wide influx of leaks lately, the launch seems imminent. Watch this space for more updates.