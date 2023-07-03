Motorola is all set to unveil its latest clamshell smartphone models, the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in India today. The launch event, scheduled for today, will be attended by Motorola global president Sergio Buniac and CMO and head of strategy Francois LaFlamme, and head for customer experience and design Ruben Castano alongside brand’s Asia Pacific executive director Prashanth Mani and head of marketing Shivam Ranjan.

The new Moto Razr 40 series will have two models- the entry-level Moto Raz 40 and high-end Moto Razr 40 Ultra. These phones were launched in China in June and now Motorola is bringing them to India.

How to watch the event:

The launch event starts at 5PM today. Those wanting to attend the event online can head to company’s official YouTube channel where the event will be live streamed.

The Motorola Razr series has always been known for its unique design, and the latest iterations will be no exception. Both the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will feature a sleek foldable form factor, and pack powerful hardware. The smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor combined with ample RAM and storage options.

Motor Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra pricing

A recent price leak on Amazon inadvertently revealed the price of the upcoming Moto Razr 40. The phone will most likely cost Rs 59,999. There are talks that the Ultra model, which as known to all is a pricier model, will cost around Rs 80,000 to the buyers.

Motor Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra specs

The flagship model in the Razr series is the Razr 40 Ultra which has a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and an expansive 3.6-inch cover display. It features a large 6.69-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,400nits. The back of the device is made of durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the frame is crafted from 7000-series aluminum. The teardrop hinge design is seamless and enhances the overall aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the phone has an IP52 water-repellent rating.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Razr 40 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens that can also function as a macro lens. On the front, there is a high-resolution 32MP camera for capturing stunning selfies.

The device houses a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Razr 40 offers a slightly smaller package with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, 1080p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Its cover screen measures 1.5 inches. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a 4,200mAh battery. In terms of photography, it features a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens, while the front houses a 32MP selfie camera.

