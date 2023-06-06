Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra India launch confirmed: Everything to know  

Motorola Razr 40 series is coming soon to India, Motorola said today. The series spawns two models, the entry-level Motorola Razr 40 and high-end Razr 40 Ultra. Motorola is bringing both to India, as per a press release. The “flip” phones will be sold across Amazon, Reliance Digital stores and other leading retail outlets.

The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra just launched in China— in early June— and though there’s no exact timeline quoted, Motorola seems to be starting off with the hype-train bit earlier than usual. This is possibly to steal some of Samsung’s thunder, also, even as the South Korean giant gears to launch the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones, aka, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

As mentioned earlier, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the flagship of the lot with the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and expansive 3.6-inch cover display. The Razr 40 makes do with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and smaller 1.5-inch cover screen.

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra specs, features

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.69-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400nits of peak brightness. There is support for HDR10+ playback. The cover screen, as we mentioned, is 3.6-inch, the largest on any phone of its class. The Razr 40 Ultra has a back made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and frame made of 7000-seires aluminum. Motorola is using a gapless design with teardrop hinge. You also get IP52 water-repellent rating.

You get a dual camera setup on the rear of this phone with a 12MP main sensor and another 13MP ultrawide which also doubles as a macro. You get a 32MP camera on the front.

Powering the package is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging.

Razr 40 on the other hand has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is 1.5-inch.

Powering the package is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a 4,200mAh battery. For photography, you get a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera.