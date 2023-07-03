Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra foldable flip phones launched in India; price starts at Rs 59,999

Motorola launched the Moto Razr 40 series in India today. The series spawns two models, the entry-level Motorola Razr 40 and high-end Razr 40 Ultra. In the Razr 40 Ultra, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and an expansive 3.6-inch cover display. The Razr 40 makes do with the watered-down Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a 1.5-inch cover screen.

The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra just launched in China— in early June— so Motorola has been quick with global expansion. This is possibly to steal some of Samsung’s thunder, also, even as the South Korean giant gears to launch the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones, aka, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in late July.

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra price, availability

The Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs 89,999. The Razr 40 will sell for Rs 59,999. Both will ship with 8GB of RAM and 245GB of storage by default, though only the Ultra model will use faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage (the Razr 40 will top out at LPDDR4X and UFS2.2). General availability is pegged for July 15 (starting 12 PM) across Amazon, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores.

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra specs, features

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.69-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400nits of peak brightness. There is support for HDR10+ playback. The cover screen is 3.6-inch, the largest on any phone of its class at the time of writing. The flip phone has a back made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and frame made of 7000-series aluminum. Motorola is using a gapless design with teardrop hinge here. You also get IP52 water-repellent rating.

You get a dual camera setup on the rear of this phone with a 12MP main sensor and another 13MP ultrawide which also doubles as a macro. You get a 32MP camera on the front.

Powering the package is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging.

The Razr 40 on the other hand has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is 1.5-inch.

Powering the package is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a 4,200mAh battery. For photography, you get a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera.