Motorola may soon launch Moto G53 in global markets with different specifications

Earlier this month, Motorola launched the Moto G53 smartphone in the entry-level segment alongside Moto X40 flagship phone at an event. Now, it is expected that the smartphone might launch globally as a mid-range device.

The company will soon be launching the smartphone in the global markets with different specifications, as per a tipster.

Although Motorola has still not confirmed the launch of Moto G53, still some of its specs have surfaced online.

Here are all the specifications and features the upcoming smartphone will come with, according to the tipster.

Moto G53: Rumoured price

Motorola G53 5G is expected to be priced in the budget segment. Reports suggest that the smartphone might be priced at around Rs 15,000.

Moto G53: Rumoured specifications, features

As per a tipster, Yogesh Brar, the Moto G53 smartphone will sport a 6.6-inch OLED display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Chinese model had come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. It is expected that the smartphone will have a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP auxiliary sensor. On the front, it is said to come with a 16 MP camera.

For powering the device, Moto G53 might come with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. The chip might also come coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In China, the smartphone came powered with Snapdragon 480+ chip.

Additionally, the device might also come with a MicroSD slot for additional storage.

For battery, the smartphone might come packed with a 5,000mAh battery along with support for Turbo charging.

Additionally, the device might run on Android 13 software out-of-the-box and have MyUI on top.

ALSO READ | Motorola G53 5G budget phone with 120Hz display, 50MP dual cameras launched: Price, specs