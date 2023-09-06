Motorola launches G54 5G with OIS camera and 6000mAh battery for Rs 15,999: Specs, features

Motorola has finally launched its Moto G54 5G in Indian markets, marking its latest 5G Moto G series smartphone entry. The phone boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, and a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W turbocharging. It runs Android 13 with My UX skin out of the box.

Motorola Asia Pacific’s Executive Director Prashant Mani said during the launch, “moto g54 5G is a product that has been designed specifically for the Indian market and is loaded with the segment’s best performance, 5G connectivity, camera, and entertainment experience plus the most advanced software features with a super stylish form factor.”

Hey, @MediaTekIndia, the #MotoG54 5G is bringing the speed party to town! With features like Segment’s 1st 12GB RAM & 256GB Storage with 50MP OIS camera and 6000mAh battery, it’s not just about speed but endurance & performance, too! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 6, 2023

Moto G54 5G: Specifications, features

Moto G54 5G’s display is the spotlight of the phone. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate supported display, with up to 560nits brightness and panda glass protection. It gets hybrid dual SIM, meaning you can either have two nano SIMs running, or one nano SIM and one microSD card.

Under the hood, the phone packs 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. To power up the phone, it packs a solid 6,000 mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it gets a dual camera on the rear – 50MP primary lens and 8MP ultra-wide/macro/depth lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16MP lens.

Moto G54 5G: Pricing, availability

Moto G54 5G comes in three colour options – Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue – and starts at Rs 15,999. It is available in two storage variants – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

There’s an instant discount offer of Rs 1,500 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, or one can also avail of Rs 1,500 off on exchange. Other than that, there are benefits up to Rs 5.000 from Reliance Jio.

Motorola’s latest “G” series 5G smartphone will be available to buy starting Sept. 12, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola’s website and select partners.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.