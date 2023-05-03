Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 165Hz screen, 60MP selfie camera: Specs, price and more

Motorola Edge Plus 2023 flagship phone has officially been launched in the US. With a s starting price of $800, the Edge Plus undercuts flagship equivalents from Samsung and Apple with an exhaustive feature set and near stock Android software with a guarantee of 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates.

The Moto Edge Plus comes with a body made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and frame made of metal. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It weighs 203g and comes in sole black colourway.

Spec-wise, the Edge Plus has a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The 10bit panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a hole punch cutout at the centre. This houses a 60MP selfie camera that’s capable of 4K video recording.

Speaking of which, the Moto Edge Plus has a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main, 12MP 2x portrait, and another 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus so it can also double as a macro shooter.

Under the hood, the Edge Plus has Qualcomm’s top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This is paired with 8GB of LPDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage. Running the show is Android 13 with Motorola’s My UX on top.

Powering the Edge Plus is a 5,100mAh battery. The phone supports 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging right out of the gate. You also get 5W reverse wireless charging in this phone.

The Motorola Edge Plus comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support (there is no headphone jack) and USB Type-C which is version 3.2.

The Edge Plus will be available in the US from May 25. There is no word on India launch at the time of writing.