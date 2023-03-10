Motorola launches affordable Moto G73 5G with Dimensity 930 and 30W fast charging: Check price, specs

Moto G73 5G has officially been launched in India. The new budget phone from Motorola packs a 120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. You also get a 50MP main camera and 30W fast charging in the Moto G73 5G. Running the show is Android 13. Moto G73 5G price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Moto G73 5G specs, features

The Moto G73 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, you get a Dimensity 930 processor. Motorola is launching the Moto G73 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of (expandable) storage in India. The phone runs Android 13 software and Motorola is touting features like Moto spaces over a near stock overlay. It is guaranteed to get Android 14 and up to 3 years of security updates.

For photography, the Moto G73 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. Design-wise, the Moto G73 5G has a body made of acrylic glass PMMA with IP52 dust and splash resistant rating. Moto G73 will be available in two colours: midnight blue and lucent white. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and support for 13 5G bands.

Moto G73 5G price, availability

The Moto G73 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,999. This is for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will go on sale starting from March 16 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Motorola says it will offer an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange or an instant discount on purchases made using credit card transactions on select banks.