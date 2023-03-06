Motorola G73 5G with Dimensity 930, Android 13 to launch in India on March 10: Details

Motorola is gearing to launch the Moto G73 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 930 and Android 13 in India on March 10, 2023. The phone’s full specs and design have already been revealed thanks to the product listing on Flipkart which is Motorola’s sale partner. The Moto G73 5G will also be sold offline, Motorola has confirmed. Like most of its phones, Motorola also looks set to launch the Moto G73 5G in single memory configuration.

The Moto G73 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 930 processor. Motorola is launching the Moto G73 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in India. The phone runs Android 13 software and Motorola is touting features like Moto spaces over a near stock overlay.

For photography, the Moto G73 5G comes with dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide.

The phone in question is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. Design-wise, the Moto G73 5G has a body made of acrylic glass PMMA with IP52 dust and splash resistant rating. Moto G73 will be available in two colours: midnight blue and lucent white. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and support for 13 5G bands.

Download your shows in seconds, stream virtually with no buffering & video chat without lag when you have Ultra-Fast True 5G with 13 5G bands. Do everything 'Ultra-Fast'. #GoUltra with #motog735G launching 10th Mar on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. https://t.co/F2ZxXkDLeA pic.twitter.com/h2CAvDNuQ4 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 6, 2023

Motorola recently launched the entry-level Moto E13 in the country with an attractive water-repellent design and stock Android 13 for Rs 6,999.