Motorola G53 5G budget phone with 120Hz display, 50MP dual cameras launched: Price, specs

Motorola has launched the Moto G53 budget smartphone in China. The phone has a 120Hz display and an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. This smartphone succeeds its predecessor which is the Moto G52 smartphone.

The company at the event also launched the Moto X40 at the same time.

Now, here are the specs as well as the pricing of the new smartphone.

Moto G53: Price, availability

The all-new Moto G53 has been launched in two storage variants, the base variant being the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB which is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs 10,600) and the other one being the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB RAM which is priced at CNY 1099 (roughly Rs 13,000). The device will go on sale in China soon, although no specific date has been announced.

The smartphone comes in two colour options, which include Black and Grey.

There are no details regarding the India launch.

Moto G53: Specifications, features

The Moto G53 phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, you get an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the exact chipset is still not known. The software is Android 13 out of the box along with MyUI 5.0 out of the box.

For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup on the back. This includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. This is a downgrade to what its previous model, Moto G52 had, a triple rear camera setup at the back. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The device also comes with a splash-resistant design.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Other than this, the device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner adding a layer of security.

The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C for charging and data transfer purposes. You get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging in this phone.