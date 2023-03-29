Motorola G13 launched in India with 90Hz display, Helio G85; price starts at Rs 9,499: Details

Motorola launched the Moto G13 entry-level smartphone in India today. The affordable Moto G13 comes with a fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers capable of Dolby Atmos playback making it seemingly ideal for content consumption. There are other niceties, too, including an IP52 splash resistant build and large 5,000mAh battery to name a few.

Moto G13 price in India starts at Rs 9,499 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A model with double the storage— 128GB— will set buyers back by Rs 9,999.

Spec-wise, the Moto G13 has a 6.5-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Motorola is using Panda glass screen protection in the Moto G13. The body of the budget phone is made of PMMA. It weighs only 170g and comes in a choice of two colours— matte charcoal and lavender blue.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. Running the show is near stock Android 13 software with Motorola committing to an assured upgrade to Android 14 and up to 3 years of security updates. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging.

For photography, you get three cameras in the Moto G13. This is a combination of 50MP main, and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the package are Bluetooth 5.1, dual band Wi-Fi, headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

At its price, the Moto G13 will compete against the Realme C-series phones like the recently launched Realme C55 and Xiaomi’s soon-to-launch Redmi 12C. General availability is pegged for April 5, 2023. The Moto G13 will be sold across Flipkart, Motorola’s own website and leading retail stores.