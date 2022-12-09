Motorola G Play 2023 launched with Helio G37, up to 3-days battery life: Everything to know

Motorola has announced the Moto G Play 2023 edition for the US market. The last Moto G Play was launched in 2021, so the new Play model is coming after a while. The phone is listed on Motorola’s website for the US market as “coming soon” with the exact timeline and pricing still unannounced. The whole spec sheet and design are out in the open, though.

Based on the listing, the Moto G Play 2023 is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch 720p TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. This houses a 5MP selfie camera. The phone, being a budget offering, is naturally made of plastic. It’s currently listed under a sole blue colour variant. There is a fingerprint reader on the back while the cameras are stacked vertically. Much like most Motorola phones, the Moto G Play 2023 also comes with an IP52 splash-resistant rating.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card slot. Running the show is Android 12 software with Motorola’s near-stock overlay on top.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 16MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth or portrait shooter. The main camera can record at up to 1080p@30fps.

The Moto G Play 2023 comes with a 5,000mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge. There is USB Type C charging, though the phone itself tops out at 10W.

Rounding off the package is a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and support for a single SIM card.

As we mentioned earlier, Motorola is yet to announce the price and availability details of the Moto G Play 2023.

