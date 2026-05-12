Should you buy or avoid the Motorola Edge 70 Pro? Factoring in its few additions and subtractions, the Edge 70 Pro is a beautiful phone that, on paper, offers all the bells and whistles consumers seek in this midrange segment, i.e., a pretty design, good camera, decent performance and great battery. Sitting alongside the Edge 70, the Pro wants to appeal to those who want a feature-loaded and stylish smartphone. But what about its real-life usage?

I’ve been using the Motorola Edge 70 Pro for the past few weeks, and I must say — it’s one of the most comfortable and well-rounded phones I’ve tested in the mid-premium segment in 2026. For a phone that starts at Rs 38,999, it certainly looks more than what it’s supposed to look like.

The Edge 70 Pro is impressively slim at just 6.99mm thickness and weighs only 190 grams, even with a massive 6,500mAh battery inside. The curved edges and the beautiful satin Pantone Tea finish (the review unit I got) make it feel premium. It also helps it slip easily into pockets. The phone has full IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H durability, which is why it feels tough enough to deal with the world outside. The raised camera deco, which we first saw on the Edge 70 and later on the Signature, adds a nice visual touch without making the phone wobble on tables.

Sadly, Motorola isn’t giving the transparent plastic case in the box, but you get a 90W charger in the box.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: What about the techie bits?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a massive 6.8-inch 10-bit AMOLED display, which gets aptly bright in the outdoors. As in typical Motorola fashion, colours look vibrant, HDR content looks punchy, and the 120Hz refresh rate (with 144Hz available in select games) keeps everything smooth. Bezels are slim, and the quad-curved edges make it look glamorous. Watching videos or scrolling social media on this screen is genuinely enjoyable.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

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Motorola’s Hello UI experience is among the best ones in the segment, offering a unique blend of a Google Pixel-esque simplicity and customisation features inspired by its Chinese rivals. Although you see pre-installed third-party apps and some bloatware (Glance lockscreen and Taboola newsfeed sadly return), it is possible to disable them and keep them out of sight. The UI runs smoothly and is well sorted as far as the interface layout is concerned. You also get Motorola’s quirky features, like smart gestures, cool widgets, light customisation and more. Moto AI brings additional generative AI features to play with, and some of them are legitimately useful, like ‘Catch me up’ and ‘Remember this’.

Performance is handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset with up to 12GB RAM. For a chipset that’s advertised as a fast midrange processor, the phone can manage multitasking, social media apps, video/music streaming, and light gaming with ease. It always feels snappy and responsive, which hints at sustained fast performance in the long run. However, after longer gaming sessions, the phone does warm up noticeably, and performance takes a hit due to thermal throttling.

Camera performance is where the Edge 70 Pro surprised me positively, despite losing a dedicated telephoto camera. The 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-710) paired with a 3-in-1 light sensor delivers good low-light shots with nice detail levels and natural colours. Daytime photos appear sharp and vibrant. The ultrawide holds up well too, although it is best reserved for daylight situations. Skin tones can sometimes look a bit off or over-processed in portrait photos. Selfies are decent but not class-leading.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Is battery life good?

Actually, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro’s battery life is excellent. The 6,500mAh cell easily gets me through a full day of heavy use with some juice left by bedtime. Note that this includes heavy usage aimed at simulating busy days; your unit’s battery life may vary. The included 90W charger tops it up quickly, too.

Verdict

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is one of those all-rounder options that you can’t go wrong with. It looks fancy, runs effortlessly, offers a great battery life and even impresses with its camera performance. The software experience is pleasant despite the bloatware situation, and Motorola’s provision of the 90W PD charger makes this a tempting package overall.

Obviously, Rs 40,000 can get you more enticing options specialising in certain areas; for example, the cool-looking Nothing Phone 4a Pro with versatile cameras and a unique Android experience, and the OnePlus Nord 6 with its mammoth battery. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro steps in this space as a more balanced option that’s designed to impress. We highly recommend checking it out for a phone costing less than Rs 40,000.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Pros:

– Beautiful design and comfortable build

– Vibrant and bright display

– Strong all-day battery

– Reliable low-light camera performance

Cons:

– Gets warm during heavy use

– Skin tones inconsistent in photos