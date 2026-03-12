The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is Motorola’s attempt at wooing budget smartphone buyers, a segment that’s looking for a premium user experience and no worries about something as basic as battery life. With a 7,000mAh battery inside, the Edge 70 Fusion dominates spec sheet comparisons, along with its fabric-textured back panel and a relatively sorted software experience. Starting at Rs 26,999, the Edge 70 Fusion is far more accessible compared to its rivals from Xiaomi and Realme. As an accessible daily runner, this phone seems to offer everything right on paper. So how does it fare in the real world?

Moto scores high on design and screen

Motorola has been designing some pretty phones for the past few years, and despite the expectations setting in, the design team at Moto pulled off a stunner with the Edge 70 Fusion. Instead of vegan leather, the Fusion tends to go for a fabric texture finish, which feels expensive to hold. A slim 7.99mm profile and a lightweight 193g chassis make it comfortable to hold too. The Blue Surf colourway stands out in a sea of glitzy paint jobs common in Chinese alternatives.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a bright quad-curved edge display.

The quad-curved edges on the display give it a flagship-like presence, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i promises durability against those accidental drops. The 6.78-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate (which switches to 120Hz when needed) looks bright, vibrant and a pleasurable canvas to watch your web shows and YouTube videos. Brightness is adequate under the harsh sunlight, and the scrolling feels smooth. The optical fingerprint scanner works well for the price. The Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers only add to the multimedia experience – they are good for the price.

Edge 70 Fusion performs like a charm

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, paired with up to 12GB RAM and fast UFS 3.1 storage, handles your daily dose of social media, web browsing, video streaming, and light productivity tasks with ease. Gaming is decent for a phone of this class, although you might observe heating and frame drops in demanding games like BGMI and Asphalt Legends after prolonged sessions.

Motorola’s software experience has evolved lately, with a focus on competing with Chinese UIs for offering customisation and pre-loading 3rd party apps for perceived value. Hello UI on Android 16 delivers a clean, near-stock experience with minimal bloatware. The interface is intuitive, fluid, and gesture-friendly, with thoughtful additions like Moto AI features (Image Studio for AI generation, Playlist Studio, smart note-taking, and reminders). While customisation options still remain limited compared to some rivals, the smooth navigation, a fuss-free UI design, and promised security updates up to 5 years make up for it. The Taboola newsfeed is convenient for those wanting to stay on top of news and the implementation is not ‘in-your-face.’ I hope Motorola gets rid of the Glance lockscreen ads, though – that’s outright annoying.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a Taboola newsfeed embedded in the app tray.

The camera system shines too. The 50MP Sony LYT-710 main sensor (with OIS) leverages motoAI for optimised textures, motion clarity, and Pantone-validated colour accuracy, producing natural, detailed daylight shots that perform better than competitors like the Redmi Note 15 Pro in finer elements like textures and colour consistency. Low-light photography performance impresses with controlled noise, reduced flare, and retained details. The 13MP ultra-wide is decent for daylight imaging and doubles as macro, which is best left untouched. The 32MP selfie camera does a good job with sharp selfies and good colour consistency. Portraits deliver impressive subject detail (fabric, hair) but show occasional edge-detection inconsistencies.

A Motorola that’s a battery champ

With a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery inside, which, when coupled to a power-efficient midrange chipset, the Edge 70 Fusion delivers an astounding battery life of two full days even with heavy usage. You game hard on it, use the camera all day, stay on phone calls endlessly, and keep texting – this phone doesn’t give up on you (unless you forget to charge the battery). The 68W TurboPower fast charging adapter takes over 1.5 hours for a full 0-100% recharge, but that’s less of a concern when you have to plug it in every 2 days, not every day!

Verdict: Should you buy the Edge 70 Fusion?

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is an all-rounder.

Motorola does its homework well with market research prior to launching a new phone, and hence, the Edge 70 Fusion seems designed to check all the boxes. It looks pretty, offers a brilliant display and a solid 2-day battery stamina, decent photography experience, and a relatively fuss-free Android experience. The presence of pre-loaded apps, lockscreen ads and a 3rd-party news feed in the menu tray is jarring to an otherwise smooth user experience.

However, when you consider a starting price of Rs 26,999 for the 128GB storage variant, it’s hard to find faults with the Fusion. We recommend it for all those seeking an all-rounder smartphone that doesn’t burn a hole in the wallet.