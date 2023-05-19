Motorola Edge 40 price in India to be less than Rs 30,000, Flipkart accidentally confirms

Motorola Edge 40 price has leaked ahead of its scheduled India launch on May 23. Flipkart, which is a key sale partner, seems to have accidentally jumped the gun and revealed Motorola Edge 40 price in India and spoiler alert— it’s looking good. The listing has since been taken down.

The Flipkart banner listing (spotted by 91Mobiles) suggests the Motorola Edge 40 will be available at a very aggressive price tag of Rs 27,999 with pre-orders pegged to start on launch date, aka May 23, itself. Presumably, this will be with bank offers, still, considering the phone’s spec-sheet, it’s surely something to get excited about. The Motorola Edge 30, too, was launched in India at a price of Rs 27,999.

The phone has already launched globally and Flipkart’s dedicated product page leaves little to the imagination about what’s in store. The Motorola Edge 40 is being billed as the world’s slimmest 5G phone with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Spec-wise, the Motorola Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, is has MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Running the show is Android 13 with Motorola’ My UX on top. The phone is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

For photography, you get a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (f/1.4, OIS) and 13MP ultrawide with autofocus. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Motorola Edge 40 launching in India will come in three colours— eclipse black, nebula green, and lunar blue. The black and green versions have vegan leather finish while the blue has a back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Watch this space for more updates.