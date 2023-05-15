Motorola Edge 40 launch in India set for May 23; here are all the specs

Motorola Edge 40 will be launched in India on May 23. The phone was launched in Europe recently with a 144Hz OLED screen, Dimensity 8020, IP68 rating and wireless charging just shy of Rs 50,000 (€550). The Moto Edge 40’s dedicated Flipkart listing all but confirms the same model is headed to India though it will be interesting to see how Motorola prices this one. The Motorola Edge 30 cost Rs 27,999 in India at launch.

Motorola Edge 40— specs, features and more

The Motorola Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling). The panel can peak 1,200nits and supports HDR10+ playback.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Running the show is Android 13 with Motorola’ My UX overlay. The phone is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

For photography, the Moto Edge 40 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (f/1.4, OIS) and 13MP ultrawide with autofocus which is to say that it can double as a macro. On the front, the Moto Edge 40 has a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Moto Edge 40 launching in India will come in three colours— eclipse black, nebula green, and lunar blue. The black and green versions have vegan leather finish, the blue has a back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Regardless of the variant, you get IP68 water and dust resistance.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.