Motorola Edge 40 is now available for buying in India. Launched nearly a week ago, new Moto Edge 40 can be now purchased via Flipkart, official website of Motorola India, Reliance Digital and other leading stores in India.

Touted as world’s slimmest 5G phone with an IP68 build, the new Moto Edge 40 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone boasts a metal frame and comes in PMMA and Vegan leather. The Edge 40 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery size is 4,400mAh with up to 68W fast charging support. Motorola has added wireless charging too that can peak charging by up to 15W.

Motorola Edge 40 price

New Moto Edge 40 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GBRAM/256GB storage variant. The company is giving 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. There’s additional Rs 2000 off under Buy with exchange program wherein you have to give your old phone in exchange for a new one at a reduced price.

Buyers can also get additional benefits worth Rs 3,100 from Reliance Jio. There’s 100GB of additional 5G data (10GB per month) worth Rs 1,000 under the offer.

Moto Edge 40 specs

Moto Edge 40 sports a 6.55-inch 144Hz pOLED display with 1080p resolution, 1200nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is supported by a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide with autofocus which can double as a macro. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter. All the three cameras are capable of shooting at up to 4K@30fps.

The smartphone runs Android 13 with a guarantee of 2 years of major OS and up to 3 years of security updates. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.