Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets new Viva Magenta colour option in India; to go on sale starting January 12

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is getting a new Viva Magenta colour option in India. The Viva Magenta edition of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion has been created in partnership with Pantone, Motorola says. The colour, in fact, is Panton’s colour of the year 2023. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets Viva Magenta will join the existing Solar Gold and Cosmic Grey options and go on sale starting from January 12 (3PM) across Flipkart and other leading retail stores. The phone will be available for buying for Rs 39,999 (8GB/128GB) same as before.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specs, features

All the specs remain the same. The core design, too, is unchanged which is to say you still get copious amounts of glass and metal in this phone. The Edge 30 Fusion’s marquee aspect is its sleek body and curved display— those remain intact.

You get a curved 6.55-inch 10-bit 1080p pOLED display in this phone with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1100nits of peak brightness and HDR10 Plus playback support. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Software is Android 12 based MyUI 4.0. Connectivity options include 5G (13 bands), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Tick-tock, the wait for the stunning Viva Magenta edition #motorolaedge30fusion is ‘round the clock! Are you excited about the World's First Phone featuring Pantone's Colour of the Year '23? Let us know below!. Sale starts 12th Jan., 3PM on @flipkart & at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 8, 2023

For photography, the phone has a 50MP main sensor on the back behind an optically stabilised (OIS) lens paired with a 13MP ultrawide, and another depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging.