Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 125W fast-charging to launch on December 15

After multiple leaks and teasers, Motorola has finally confirmed the launch of Moto X40 on December 15. The company has reportedly confirmed the launch date via Weibo post. The upcoming Moto X40 will be company’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 second gen chipset.

Motorola, via several teaser posters, has revealed some of the critical details of the phone like Snapdragon 8 second gen chipset, 4600mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support, and Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out of the box. The phone will have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone will sell in two variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The shared posters reveal a rounded edge of the display. On the back, you get to see triple cameras including a 50MP main camera. On the front, the phone has a punch hole cut in the centre housing the selfie camera. The rear camera set up, along with a 50MP main camera may also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens.

The past leaks and rumours suggest the phone could measure 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.5 and weigh around 196 grams. The smartphone is expected to feature a 10 bit 6.67 inch curved Full HD+ resolution OLED display with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate support. The company is also expected to launch a Pro model of X40 dubbed as X40 Pro alongside the X40 on December 15.

Motorola X40 will succeed the Moto Edge X30 which was announced last year. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080×2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. It is available in three configurations- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM. The camera specs are also seemingly similar to the upcoming phone. The Edge X30 sports triple rear camera including a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth camera. On the front it offers single 60MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.