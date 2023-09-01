Moto G84 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 50MP camera launches: Price, specs and more

Motorola has launched its new Moto G84 5G smartphone in India today, September 1, 2023. The phone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in three colours: Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta.

Moto G84 specs

The Moto G84 5G succeeds the Moto G82 5G which was launched last year in 2022. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness level of 1300 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is also available in vegan leather finish that makes the phone looks premium.

The phone features a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera. Motorola states that the phone has Dolby Atmos speakers with support for Moto Spatial audio.

The Moto G84 5G runs Android 13 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone will get an Android 14 update. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and features a dust and splash-resistant design.

The Moto G84 5G will be available for purchase from September 8 on Flipkart and Motorola.in at 12PM. As an introductory offer, Motorola will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards making the effective cost to Rs 18,999.

“Bringing a splash of colour to the Moto G family, the moto g84 5G becomes the first in the Moto G franchise to feature the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, along with an incredibly vivid and vibrant –billion colour pOLED display,” said Prashant Mani, executive director, Motorola Asia Pacific.

