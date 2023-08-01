Motorola today launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G14, in India. The phone features a sleek and lightweight design with its rear panel made of acrylic glass material (PMMA). The device will also be available in the segment’s first vegan leather finish later in the month.

Moto G14 is available in four colour options. While the steel grey and sky blue colour shades are in stock right now, Butter cream and Pale lilac will come soon. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound support.

The Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB built in storage which can expanded up to 1TB using a miroSD card.

The dual SIM supporting Moto G14 features a dual camera set up consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G14 runs on Android 13 with an assured upgrade to Android 14 plus 3 years or security updates from the company. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It supports 20W fast charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Type-C port while the sensors onboard are Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader, and SAR sensor.

The phone box ships with a headset, protective cover, protective film, TurboPower(TM) 20W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, and a SIM tool.

Expressing excitement on the launch, Prashanth Mani, executive director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest offering in the g series franchise, the moto g14. Through our g series smartphones, we democratise premium smartphone experiences by offering advanced features at affordable price points, catering to the growing demands of the Indian mobile phone consumer. Staying true to this promise, the moto g14 comes with segment leading, premium design and an exceptionally immersive entertainment experience. We are confident that this product will set new benchmarks in the affordable segment of the Indian smartphone industry.”

Pricing, launch offer and availability

Moto G14 is available for purchase from Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and leading retail stores across India. The smartphone comes at a launch price of Rs 9,999.

The product is available for pre-orders starting today with sale to start from August 8, 12PM onwards.

