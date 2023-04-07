Moto G Power 5G launched with 120Hz display, Dimensity 930: Specs, price and more

Motorola has announced its latest 5G phone, Moto G Power in the US. The Moto G Power 5G phone comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset.
The phone is a successor of the previous Moto G Power which came with 4G connectivity, the phone was released 3 years back in February and was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and was based on Android 10. Moto G Power 4G has a 16MP wide, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera at the back and a 16MP wide camera at the front. The phone is made with glass in front and plastic at back with an aluminium frame and weighs 199g.
Coming to its successor model Moto G Power 5G, the phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The phone has a 50MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera at the back with depth sensor and a 16MP camera at the front. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers equipped with Dolby ATMOS. The phone weighs 185g.
Talking about the price and variants of Moto G Power 5G, the phone will come in two colours that are White and Black with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, the price set currently for sale in the US is $300 (roughly Rs 24,550) Its predecessor Moto G Power 4G comes in Smoke Black colour and has 4GB RAM and 64 GB, 128GB storage respectively. The phone is available for sale and is priced at $194.99 (roughly Rs 16,000)
The sale of Moto G Power 5G will commence in the US from April 13, 2023, and will be available for purchase on Amazon and BestBuy.
