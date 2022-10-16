Moto E22s set to launch in India on October 17, here’s all you need to know

Motorola is set to expand its smartphone portfolio with the launch of Moto E22s. Moto E22s will make its debut in India on October 17. It will be available to buy via Flipkart. Motorola’s new offering’s specifications have been confirmed ahead of its official debut. Moto E22s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate display.

“The #motoe22s features a speedy 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5″ IPS LCD screen. Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores,” Motorola India tweeted.

The upcoming budget offering from Motorola is claimed to get a premium design. Moto E22x will come in two colours – Arctic Blue and Eco Black. It was unveiled by Motorola that the Moto E22s will launch in a single storage variant.

Moto E22s: Specifications

Moto E22s comes with Android 12 out of the box. According to the official listing, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+, 720×1600 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate display, 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s hole punch cutout which houses the front camera as well.

Under the hood, the E22s houses a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Moto E22s is likely to come with 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, there is a 16MP f/2.2 primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. Moto E22s houses an 8MP sensor on the front. There is a single speaker installed with support for Bluetooth v5.0 to connect more devices. Moto E22s houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.