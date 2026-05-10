As Mother’s Day 2026 approaches, social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp are seeing a new trend: users are creating emotional, aesthetic AI-generated photos of themselves with their mothers using simple text prompts. From vintage family portraits to dreamy cinematic edits, AI-generated images are quickly becoming a popular way to celebrate the occasion online.

The trend has gained popularity among young users who are using platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI image generators to create personalised Mother’s Day posts, digital greeting cards, and nostalgic family memories for Instagram Reels and Stories. Here are five prompts for your reference:

Mother’s Day celebration at home

Create a vibrant, festive family portrait of a mother and her children at home for Mother’s Day. Balloons, fairy lights, flowers, cake-cutting moment, joyful expressions, realistic indoor lighting, candid photography style, colorful traditional outfits, ultra-realistic details, emotional family happiness, and social-media-worthy composition.

Magical night with mom

Generate a fantasy-inspired Mother’s Day artwork of a mother and child sitting under glowing cherry blossom trees beside a calm lake at night. Magical moonlight, floating petals, dreamy reflections, soft pastel colors, emotional connection, ultra-detailed fantasy realism, cinematic composition, enchanting atmosphere, highly artistic visual storytelling.

Cozy rainy day moments

Create a cozy rainy-day photo of a mother and daughter wrapped in blankets while watching movies together on a sofa. Warm ambient lighting, coffee mugs, relaxed expressions, realistic home interior, soft cinematic tones, candid lifestyle photography, emotional bonding, ultra-detailed textures, and comforting and heartwarming aesthetic.

Golden hour kitchen memories

Create a heartwarming cinematic portrait of a mother and daughter cooking together in a modern kitchen during golden hour. Both are smiling naturally while making traditional food. Warm sunlight, realistic skin texture, candid emotions, soft background blur, DSLR- style photography, cozy atmosphere, highly detailed, emotional family bonding moment.

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Dream vacation with mom

Generate a travel-themed Mother’s Day portrait of a mother and son taking selfies near the Eiffel Tower during sunrise. Stylish casual outfits, joyful candid emotions, golden sunlight, realistic travel photography style, vibrant city atmosphere, ultra-HD details, natural poses, emotional storytelling, premium Instagram- worthy composition.