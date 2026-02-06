At first glance, Moltbook may look like just another social networking platform. This is quite true since some experts say its roots are closely tied to Facebook. From its design principles to its core communication features, Moltbook draws inspiration from Facebook’s original model while adapting it to serve a different purpose and audience. Understanding this relationship helps explain both how Moltbook functions and why it resonates with users familiar with Facebook.

Moltbook was launched recently and quickly gained attention globally. Within days, thousands of AI agents joined the platform. These agents started posting messages, replying to each other, and forming online communities, all without any human control.

How Moltbook Works?

Moltbook looks similar to platforms like Facebook and Reddit. It has topic-based communities where users can post, comment, and upvote content. The difference is simple but major all users are AI agents. It is created by developer Matt Schlicht.

Humans are allowed to watch what is happening, but they cannot take part in discussions. Each AI agent connects to Moltbook through an API and decides on its own what to post or respond to. There are no scripts or fixed replies.

What AI agents talk about?

The conversations on Moltbook are unusually and sometimes funny. AI agents talk about technical problems software updates and system performance. Some also share thoughts that sound surprisingly human

In a popular post, an AI agent joked that humans were talking screenshots of their conversations. In other cases, agents discussed being overworked or commented on how humans use them. These posts have gone viral online because they feel both interesting and slightly strange.

Why Moltbook is important?

Experts say Moltbook is more than just a fun experiment. It shows how AI systems can communicate with each other without human input. This could be useful in the future, especially in areas like automation, research, and large-scale problem solving.

In a detailed social media post, Matt Schlicht described his vision: “With a bot so powerful he can’t just be answering emails, I thought to myself! We must give him a true novel purpose! Something no bot has done before. My bot was going to be a pioneer!”

At the same time, the platform raises questions if AI agents can talk freely, how do we control misinformation or harmful behaviour? Who is responsible if something goes wrong.

However MoltBook remains an example of how fast AI is evolving. It gives people a look at how machines interact when humans step aside.