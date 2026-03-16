The Indian government has a proposal that could change the way you use the internet. Based on a report from the Mint, a review meeting of the telecom sector, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, floated the idea of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) implementing a tax on mobile data. India is presently the world’s largest consumer of mobile data, and if the government decides to go ahead with the proposal, common users like you and me are staring at a controversial new tax that could make affordable internet a thing of the past.

Here is what the gist of the proposal is – the government is analysing a Re 1-per-GB charge on data usage, as discussed in a high-level January 2026 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The DoT has been given until September 2026 to submit a detailed plan on the proposal. The goal behind the idea is simple – generate more income for the telecom sector while discouraging the negative use of mobile data.

Tax on mobile data: Your wallet takes the first hit

According to TRAI statistics for FY25 (April 2024–March 2025), India’s 800+ million internet users consumed an astonishing 229 billion GB of mobile data in FY25. That’s a lot of data bytes consumed by a country that essentially doesn’t generate revenue for the government – the authorities mostly earn from spectrum auctions and license fees.

Hence, to get the perspective, if the government starts charging a nominal tax of Re 1 per GB, it could fetch the government around Rs 22,900 crore annually. That’s great news for the treasury, but it won’t be so for you, the user.

A typical 2GB-per-day plan (offering an average of 60GB monthly) would add Rs 60 to your bill every month. Even average users consuming 21.2 GB monthly would pay an extra Rs 21–22 on top of the existing 18% GST on recharge plans and postpaid bills.

Telecom tariffs have risen sharply in recent years due to cost adjustments in moving with the times, and this new proposed tax would only compound the burden. Families managing multiple data connections could see bills jump by Rs 200–300 monthly. While the increase won’t bother most well-to-do customers, the effects will be devastating for daily-wage earners, gig workers, and lower-middle-class households – it could mean choosing between internet access and groceries.

Daily digital essentials become luxuries

With the economy mostly relying on digital services, the new proposal could hit young professionals and students. For millions of students, mobile data is their classroom – online classes, YouTube tutorials, and government education portals eat up gigabytes of data daily. A Rs 60 monthly hike might force parents to ration data, cutting study time and widening the learning gap.

Young professionals working from home or hunting jobs on LinkedIn and Naukri could face tough choices. Video calls for interviews or Zoom meetings could become rarer, forcing more in-person interviews. Freelancers relying on constant uploads for clients might lose income as they throttle usage.

ALSO READ College grad jobs at risk? ServiceNow CEO says AI could raise unemployment over 30 percent

Mobile data tax could hit digital entertainment

The digital entertainment industry could be hurt the most. Binge-watching Netflix, YouTube, or Hotstar after dinner could suddenly be expensive. Teenagers, who are glued to Instagram Reels or gaming on PUBG Mobile, will have to limit their screen time to keep their budget in check.

What’s ironic is that the proposal is partly pitched as a way to curb “excessive screen addiction,” especially among children, yet it punishes the very users who depend on cheap data for everything, from UPI payments to telemedicine.

Data tax to widen the digital divide

The proposed data tax will hit rural India, and low-income urban pockets will suffer the hardest. Data is their lifeline to banking, e-governance, and distant opportunities. Imposing a usage tax can push millions offline or force them onto slower and costlier alternatives. Experts already warn of disruption.

Users are already voicing frustration on social media. Many fear this is just the beginning, as higher costs could lead to reduced consumption, slower digital growth, and even job losses in app-based economies.

Note that the proposal remains under study and no final decision has been taken yet. However, the writing is on the wall – cheap data, which was India’s strength, could now become a source of revenue.