MIUI 14: Top features, full list of eligible Xiaomi, Redmi devices, update availability timeline and more | First cut

MIUI 14 global version has officially been launched for international and India markets. The update initially kicked-off in China late last year, in December. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the first Xiaomi smartphone in India to run MIUI 14— based on Android 13— right out of the gate. The company plans to update most— if not all— Xiaomi and Redmi devices, phones and tablets, by Q3, 2023. The timeline for Poco devices has not been shared at the time of writing.

MIUI 14 top features

Xiaomi says that MIUI 14 broadly has four key aspects, or improvement areas. At the top of the list, there’s better RAM and ROM optimisation seemingly entailing a user interface that’s leaner and faster than MIUI 13. MIUI 14 also brings tweaked aesthetics and even more customisation options over the last iteration. There’s greater push for AI, too.

Xiaomi claims devices with MIUI 14 will have the “fastest boot-up experience ever seen on a Xiaomi device” by taking up 214MB less boot-up memory. The company has –also— reduced the RAM occupied by 19 of its “most-used” system apps including camera, clock and messages by 11 percent. Apps running in the background will also take up about 6 percent less memory compared to MIUI 13. Moreover, system space taken by MIUI has been reduced in the latest generation while apps you don’t use very often will also see a “drastic” reduction in cached storage with Xiaomi going on to claim the new software can free up as much as 3GB of storage over a period of three months.

As for customisation goes, MIUI 14 adds 6 new wallpapers, 3 new clock widgets, 4 additional weather widgets as well as redesigned options for battery and step counter and enlarged folder.

Visual changes include a redesigned setting page with narrower line spacing and more recognisable icons.

Lastly, MIUI 14 will allows users to copy text from photos in the gallery app and remove objects from images while bringing a few more upgrades including the ability to just say cheese and automatically take a picture with the camera.

MIUI 14: Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi devices, availability

Xiaomi says MIUI 14 will be rolled out for Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi K50i, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Redmi 11 Prime in Q1, 2023. Devices like the Mi 10, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 in Q2, 2023. The Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi 10 Prime 2022, Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 will get the MIUI 14 update in Q3, 2023, Xiaomi has confirmed.