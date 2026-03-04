The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has made a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) courses available for free through its OpenCourseWare platform. The courses cover everything from basic introductions to advanced research topics, allowing learners from across the world to access high-quality material without enrolling at the university.

As AI continues to influence industries such as healthcare, finance, media and education, these programmes aim to equip students and professionals with relevant skills. Therefore in this article we have mentioned the details of these courses in detail.

AI 101

Designed for beginners, AI 101 introduces the fundamentals of artificial intelligence in a simple and accessible manner. The course explains key ideas such as machine learning, computer vision and reinforcement learning. It focuses on helping learners understand how AI systems collect data, recognise patterns and make decisions. With interactive learning elements, the programme makes complex concepts easier to grasp for first-time learners.

Artificial Intelligence (Core Course)

The core Artificial Intelligence course provides a more technical overview of how intelligent systems are built. It covers topics such as search algorithms, reasoning, knowledge representation and problem-solving methods. This course is suited for students who want a structured and deeper understanding of AI principles and how they are applied in real-world systems.

How to AI (Almost) Anything

This uniquely titled course explores how AI tools can work across different types of data, including text, images, medical data and even artistic content. It combines lectures with research-based discussions, showing how AI techniques can be applied across industries. The course encourages learners to think creatively about solving real-world problems using AI.

Artificial Intelligence in K–12 Education

Aimed at educators and policymakers, Artificial Intelligence in K–12 Education examines how AI technologies are reshaping classrooms. It discusses the impact of generative AI tools and how they can be responsibly integrated into school curriculums. The programme is especially relevant as schools begin adapting to AI-driven learning tools.

Introduction to Algorithms

Although not exclusively an AI course, Introduction to Algorithms plays a crucial role in AI learning. It explains how algorithms are designed, analysed and optimised — skills that form the backbone of machine learning and AI systems. The course strengthens technical foundations for advanced study.

Foundation Models and Generative AI

This advanced course focuses on the technology behind modern AI systems such as ChatGPT. It explains how large foundation models are trained and how they generate text, images and other outputs. The course is designed to be accessible even to learners without heavy mathematical backgrounds.

Through these course offerings, MIT continues to expand access to world-class AI education at no cost.