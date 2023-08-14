Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant to now help field workers, managers improve their productivity

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant is now available to help field workers. Copilot, a generative AI that can help with tasks such as writing code, generating text, and translating languages, now also helps field workers by providing them with information about customer service requests, recommending specific people for jobs, and pre-populating service orders with relevant information.

“Today, we’re introducing Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service, bringing the power of next-generation AI to service professionals on the frontline to speed time to resolution. From creating work orders with the right information and assigning them to the right technicians, to equipping the technicians with sufficient support to successfully complete jobs-Copilot will help streamline critical frontline tasks,” company wrote in its official blog post.

The new addition will help frontline field workers by letting them complete tasks faster, creating work orders with right information and assigning them to the suited technicians.

According to the recently released 2023 Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft, it has been seen that 63 percent of frontline workers face the challenge of performing repetitive or mundane tasks, which ends up taking away time that could be dedicated to more meaningful work. Furthermore, 66 percent of these workers feel that they don’t have enough time to complete work tasks. The AI technology is helping frontline leaders support employees with necessary but repetitive or dull assignments. Whether be it tasks like facility inspections, equipment setups, or maintenance requests, leaders overseeing frontline services want to allocate their time to improve their team’s productivity rather than being consumed by repetitive duties.

Copilot which until now was available on Microsoft 365 enterprise platforms to help desk-job employees generate AI-powered Powerpoint presentations is now available on the Dynamics 365 Field Service to help both field workers and managers improve their efficiency and productivity.

It will help frontline managers receive service requests or questions via emails to streamline work order creation directly within Outlook. Copilot prepopulates relevant data including summaries of customer escalations into draft work orders for managers to review in their flow of work. With updates coming this fall, Copilot will also help streamline technician scheduling by offering data-driven recommendations based on travel time, availability, skill set, and other factors as well as accelerate responses to customer messages by summarising key details and next steps in email drafts. It will also help assist frontline managers in their flow of work within Microsoft Teams.

