Microsoft’s Bing AI comes to Google Chrome but with these restrictions

Our internet experience has been uplifted by the number of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots that are available out there. Till now, Microsoft’s Bing, which is powered by ChatGPT, was locked away in the cocoon of the Microsoft Edge browser. However, in a recent turn of events, support for Google Chrome is now available for the chatbot.

The majority of users can now access Bing AI on Google Chrome, and it functions as expected. One can visit bing.com and select the “Chat” button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Additionally, the chatbot will integrate into regular search results.

Last week, Microsoft initially hinted at this launch with a pop-up on Windows 11 informing users that Bing’s chatbot was operational in Chrome. However, it wasn’t truly working at the time.

Bing AI does in fact have some restrictions on Google Chrome, as stated by Windows Latest. This includes restricting the length of prompts to 2,000 characters, in contrast to 4,000 on Edge. There is a further restriction on the number of messages allowed before the dialogue resets. It is limited to five, as opposed to 30 on Edge. The early reset for interactions with the AI may become a little annoying, but it won’t completely ruin the experience.

Microsoft has also covertly upgraded Bing AI to accommodate dark mode alongside this release. The theme can be explicitly set through the overflow menu, although by default it matches the system choices. Unlike Google’s products, which often have dark grey as their dark option, Bing AI’s dark mode is a solid black.

Not long ago, OpenAI’s ChatGPT unveiled its Browse with Bing capability. Despite the fact that individuals all around the world rely on an AI chatbot for their work—whether it’s writing a research paper or finding the ideal dinner recipe—the data available with ChatGPT was only available until September 2021. ChatGPT might respond to searches for events or objects that occurred after this date incorrectly or generate error messages. The Browse with Bing feature of ChatGPT was introduced to address this problem. The only people who could use this feature, though, were ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The company has, however, made the decision to discontinue this feature.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook