Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB India price revealed; to go on sale starting September 1

Microsoft is bringing the Xbox Series S 1TB black model to India in the first wave at the same time as global markets. The Xbox Series S with upgraded storage and new paintjob will cost Rs 38,990 and go on sale starting from September 1, the console’s dedicated product listing page has confirmed. Globally, the model will retail for $349 which roughly translates to about Rs 28,800.

The Xbox Series S was originally launched in white with 512GB of base storage at a price of Rs 34,990. Microsoft markets the Series S as an affordable console offering close-to Xbox Series X power at a budget pricing thanks to a lack of disk drive and a few other core hardware changes. But the console has been held back somewhat due to its puny internal storage of which only 364GB is available to use right out of the gate. It doesn’t help that the console only supports proprietary storage cards for expansion which are naturally expensive.

More storage, as such, is highly appreciated not only from a short-term point of view but also from a longevity and future-proofing perspective.

Xbox Series S 1TB product listing page

Aside from the colour swap and more storage, the rest of the hardware remains unchanged which is to say that the console is based on the same 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU as the Series X. This is paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, same as the Series X. The major differences are that the CPU in the Series S is clocked at 3.6GHz (this is 3.8GHz in the Series X) and the GPU comes with 20 compute units clocked at 1.563GHz delivering 4 TFLOPS (this is 52 CUs @1.825GHz for 12 TFLOPS in the Series X). The Series S has 10GB RAM @224GB/s with 8GB available to games (this is 16GB @560GB/s with 13.5GB available to games in the Series X).

But despite its dialled down approach, the Xbox Series S can pull off nearly every trick out the Series X’s textbook including variable rate shading, variable refresh rate (up to 120Hz), hardware accelerated ray tracing, ultra-low latency, Quick Resume, and Smart Delivery.