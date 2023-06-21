Microsoft welcomes Orca, a new AI model integrated with GPT-4

The pioneer of agentless cloud security, Orca Security, recently announced complete integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT-4. As a result of the integration, the Orca Cloud Security platform becomes the first cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) to enable GPT-4 via the Azure OpenAI Service, expanding on the ChatGPT implementation that was first disclosed in January. Additionally, Orca has also announced a number of new features for its ChatGPT integration.

The REST API for OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology is accessible through the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Customers of Orca Security may now take advantage of Microsoft’s security and enterprise assistance in addition to GPT-4’s significantly expanded capability thanks to this new Microsoft integration. This further includes benefits such as client data protection submitted to the service, adherence to important standards like HIPAA and SOC2, a 99.9% uptime SLA, and regional accessibility for reduced latency and higher reliability.

Customers have leveraged GPT-3 support since it was added to the Orca Platform in January to significantly shorten their mean time to remediation (MTTR). From the Orca Platform, security professionals can rapidly produce effective remediation instructions for each warning. For systems like Terraform, Pulumi, AWS CloudFormation, AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Resource Manager, Google Cloud Deployment Manager, and Open Policy Agent, these steps can simply be copied and pasted. Users can ask ChatGPT follow-up questions straight from the Orca Platform if more details are required. Customers stand to benefit from the model’s increased accuracy and its capacity to create code snippets as a result of the switch to GPT-4.

Gill Geron, the CEO of Orca Security said, “The customer response to our integration with GPT has been incredibly positive.” Geron further added, “It’s been amazing to see customers embrace it in so many ways to gain dramatic efficiency improvements. With our integration with GPT-4 through the Azure OpenAI Service, we continue to improve accuracy and ensure privacy to protect our customers’ data while maximising its benefit.”

In addition to switching from GPT-3 to Azure OpenAI GPT-4, Orca made a number of other enhancements to its integration, including prompt improvements to ensure further optimisation of remediation responses, a new Open Policy Agent (OPA) remediation method, and the ability to add remediation steps in Jira tickets when allocating cloud security issues.

Dr. Tomer Simon, Chief Scientist of Microsoft Israel R&D Centre, said in a statement, “We are pleased to work with Orca Security on their Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service integration.” Dr. Simon further added, “The Azure OpenAI Service integration will help Orca customers accelerate remediation times and enhance their cloud security posture while knowing that Microsoft is providing the professional security and support that enterprises require.”